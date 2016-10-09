Rio Olympics badminton silver medalist P.V. Sindhu with CMD of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant P. Madhusudan (second from right) after signing up as brand ambassador of Vizag Steel in Hyderabad on Saturday. Director (Commercial) P. Raychaudhury is at right.Photo: By Special Arrangement

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has made Rio Olympics badminton silver medallist P.V. Sindhu as its brand ambassador. This was announced by Chairman and Managing Director of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, corporate entity of the VSP, P. Madhusudhan, at a function in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He presented Sindhu a jersey with Vizag Steel logo printed on it which she wears in the international and domestic tournaments approved by the BWF and BAI for one year.

"This is one of the first of many major brand associations I have signed post Olympics and I am extremely thankful to Vizag Steel for associating with the sport through me. Badminton calendar has expanded with at least three major international events happening every month and it is important to choose the right events to improve rankings and also avoid fatigue. An association from a trusted brand certainly helps me concentrate on my game and relieves me of all the off-court concerns.”

Mr. Madhusudan said in P.V. Sindhu, VSP sees its unique value system: IDEALS (Initiative, Decisiveness, Ethics, Accountability, Leadership and Speed)- everything that its products convey. “We are sure that the ‘Vizag Steel- Sindhu’ association will be a fruitful one”, he said.

VSP’s Director (commercial) P. Raychaudhury was present. Director and co-founder of Baseline Ventures Ramakrishnan R said discussions about the deal between the steel major and the badminton star have started even before the Rio Olympics commenced.

Sindhu, currently amongst the top 10 ranked players in the world, is the first Indian female athlete to win the Olympic silver medal at the Rio Olympics and she is also the first athlete to win back-to-back medals at the World Badminton Championships.