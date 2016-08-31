A one-day seminar for life skill trainees and practitioners was conducted by CONCERN Charitable Trust at its LEAD (Lifeskill Education And Development) Training Centre, Seethammadhara, on Tuesday.

Around 125 people participated in the programme.

Executives from Singer Company India gave a demonstration of the latest technology in tailoring and embroidery arena. B.V.M. Rani took classes in various income generating programmes.

More In: Visakhapatnam