Alexey L. Rakhmanov, president of United Ship-building Corporation of Russia, in conversation with Ramesh Chandra, Indian Ambassador designate to Romania, at a seminar on opportunities in defence manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.Photo: K.R. Deepak

‘Great opportunity for two countries to work together’

: A dialogue between the Indian and Russian defence industries, organised by the Federation of India Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) here on Tuesday witnessed positive development in the area of shipbuilding activity as the State-owned shipbuilding corporation of Russia expressed its keenness on developing the industry in Andhra Pradesh.

It was also an occasion for the Indian side to recall the long association between India and Russia and the latter’s significant contribution in building the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the Naval Dockyard.

President of the United Shipbuilding Corporation of Russia Alexey L. Rakhmanov, who led the Russian delegation, said the corporation, which had a market share of 95 per cent in that country, was interested in setting up a manufacturing unit in A.P. to meet the requirements of the domestic and export markets.

Mr. Rakhmanov found a great opportunity for the two countries to work together in the defence manufacturing area and said the Russian corporation which had great expertise in building merchant vessels, warships and weapon systems could also manufacture vessels for inland waterways of AP.

“We take the Make-in-India campaign very seriously. We believe there is a great opportunity for Russia and India to co-operate in defence manufacturing sector and we are particularly enthusiastic about Andhra Pradesh, as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is evincing great interest in this sector,” he said.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command H.C.S. Bisht, while recalling the long association between the two countries, hoped the two would continue to play an equally significant role in developing Visakhapatnam, an important city of the State. CMD of Hindustan Shipyard Limited Rear Admiral L.V Sarat Babu said the shipbuilding industry had received infrastructure status from the government and graded assistance was also likely to be provided.

He said Russia and India, AP in particular, could set up joint manufacturing facilities. At present, nearly 45 per cent of components that go into ship-building were being imported and Russia and India could manufacture the same in India through joint ventures or any other way, he felt.

Director of Department of Industries and Commerce Kartikeya Mishra explained the investment opportunities.

Ambassador-designate to Romania S.V.S. Ramesh Chandra, CEO of AP Economic Development Board J. Krishna Kishore, FICCI’s senior director and its defence and aerospace wing head Vivek Pandit, co-chairman of the wing Shiv V. Khemka, and Chairman of the AP council of FICCI M. Prabhakara Rao spoke.

Later delegates from the Indian and Russian Defence industries discussed various issues.