‘Rowdy-sheeter’ murdered

A ‘rowdy-sheeter’ was allegedly murdered in the wee hours of Monday at Akkireddipalem area of the city. The deceased was identified as Sheikh Kumar (24).

According to the police, the deceased was allegedly attacked by one of his friends following a heated altercation and both were reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on Monday, when the duo were returning home after a New Year party. According to Gajuwaka Inspector Immaneul Raju, Sheikh Kumar was in an inebriated condition and his friend Rohith was dropping him to his home on his bike.

On their way, Sheikh had an argument with his friend for over speeding, which led to a fight. The duo hit each other and Sheikh Kumar was severely beaten.

Police said Sheikh received severe injuries as he was repeatedly struck on the head with a big stone.

After he fell unconscious, his friend left him at the spot. A few locals noticed him lying in a pool of blood and was shifted to King George Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries at around 7 a.m. However, the police suspect that there might be some old rivalries.

The police are in search of Rohith, who is absconding. A case has been registered.