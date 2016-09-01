Tehsildar advised to submit a report on availability of revenue and forest land to prepare a blueprint, says APTDC Executive Director

This non-descript beach locale may become a resort akin to popular resorts in Goa sans casino in future if the proposal mooted by the Andhra Pradesh government becomes a reality.

Located about 65 km from Visakhapatnam a narrow road from Pudi takes visitors to this place. It is now not preferred for visit by many due to open defecation.

Considered the largest fishermen village of Andhra Pradesh with high density of population, the conditions prevailing here is most deplorable. It is also a big fish landing centre being home for several traditional fishermen. It has 2,500 houses with a population of 15,000.

The village and its neighbourhood have large stretches of coconut groves and rock formations resembling popular Goan beaches like Calangute, Vasco, Baga, Vasco and Colva.

A lighthouse built in the village in 1971 and renovated in 1991 with a height of 26 metres has a lighting range of 27 nautical miles.

A hill near the village acts as a natural protection from cyclones. It has shallow waters making it a potential area for development as a beach resorts. “It’s an excellent beach which can be developed into a paradise for leisure tourists. We want to develop a beach with basic amenities to make it a rendezvous for tourists both from India and abroad,” AP Tourism Development Corporation Executive Director R. Sriramulu Naidu told The Hindu after visiting Pudimadaka on Wednesday.

He said the tehsildar had been advised to submit a report on availability of revenue and forest land so as to prepare a blueprint for its landscaping and development as a tourist destination.

Once eco-friendly accommodation, wellness centres and security are provided and water sports like scuba diving, water/jet skiing, wind surfing, water scooters and snorkelling are introduced, it will become a big hit.

“When people from the region are spending a lot of money for a vacation in Goa and other resorts, they won’t mind having loads of fun in such a low-cost destination,” an official of NTPC remarked. NTPC is setting up a 4,000 megawatt ultra modern power plant at Pudimadaka with an investment of over Rs.25,000 crore.

The area is also close to industrial clusters being developed at Rambilli, Atchutapuram and Parawada as part of Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor, Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City and AP Special Economic Zone.