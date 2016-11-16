Cities » Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM, November 16, 2016
Updated: November 16, 2016 07:36 IST

Preserve historical sites for posterity: Japanese delegates

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Shinsho Furukawa, president of Japan India Bodhi Society, interacting with The Hindu in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.—Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam
Shinsho Furukawa, president of Japan India Bodhi Society, interacting with The Hindu in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.—Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

Despite space crunch we preserve all sites in Japan, says Hiroshi

Appalled at the government’s decision to allot about 15 acres near the third century BC Thotlalonda Buddhist site in Visakhapatnam for construction of Film Nagar Cultural Centre, president of Japan-India Bodhi Society Shinsho Furukawa said by destroying an ancient historical site we shall never get it back and it is a bad move to do so.

“Historical and archaeological sites should be preserved for posterity. These sites speak about our culture and traditions that were practised thousands of years ago. By destroying them we are destroying vital evidences of our past living,” he said. According to him these sites not only educate the present generation but also will educate our future generations to come.

Dr. Hiroshi Morishita of the Society said Japan was a small island nation and Buddhism made its way around 538 AD, but we still preserve all the sites, despite of space crunch.

“Irrespective of religion or culture, historical sites should be preserved. Tampering with them will erase vital evidences,” said Hiroshi. According to conservation activists, the proposed Film Nagar Cultural Centre partly falls under archaeologically sensitive area and the allotment should be cancelled. Professor Satyapal from the Department of Anthropology said the authorities concerned are not very clear about the demarcation and they are maintaining a silence on whether the proposed project falls within the 400 metres of the buffer zone as declared by the government.

Both Furukawa and Hiroshi were here on Tuesday to deliver a lecture on ‘Morality as human virtue: Experience from Japan’ organised by Andhra University Department of Anthropology.

More In: Visakhapatnam
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
The cyclonic storm that came very close to Andhra Pradesh coast brought much-needed relief from severe heat, but also inundated several areas. Here is a compilation of pictures showing life in Vizag during Roanu's journey.

Tourists bear the brunt of demonetisation

India, England teams arrive

Commissioner owes his success in civil services exam to The Hindu

Currency notes dumped in drain in Visakhapatnam?

‘Surgical strike against black money’

Now, beer parlours at beach-facing shacks

SEZ-displaced fume as jobs elude them

Fake certificate racket busted, one arrested

Cash crunch continues

Exempted from toll tax payment


Andhra Pradesh

State plans to develop INS Viraat as a hotel in sea

Minister promises Rs. 120 cr. for State cancer hospital

CPI(M) terms State policies anti-people

Prof. Lakshmi arrested in Bengaluru

Kartika Pournami celebrated

Only SCS will get jobs for youth, says Raghuveera

Hyderabad

Demonetisation hits small traders hardest

Children have a field day at Raj Bhavan

Critical care block inaugurated at Niloufer Hospital sans staff

Charred bodies of woman, son found

Treasure trove, from Bengal to China

British twins on mission to retrace great grand-dad’s stint in city

KCR pats TSPSC on conduct of Group-II exam

Open Day held at NGRI

Visakhapatnam

A colony where residents need not lock doors

AU convention centre may miss deadline

City all set to host first cricket Test

Preserve historical sites for posterity: Japanese delegates

City skater covers 200 km in one day


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Visakhapatnam

Indian captain Virat Kohli talking to teammates during the practice session ahead of the second cricket Test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday —.Photo: K.R. Deepak

City all set to host first cricket Test

Naidu inaugurates the match tomorrow at ACA-VDCA stadium »