Merchant Vessel Harshvardhan, a Port Blair-bound ship was stranded off Visakhapatnam coast following as one of its generators needed repair.

The ship belonging to SCI was carrying 506 passengers, mostly labourers from North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha.

"It's not a major issue. After repair of generator, it will resume voyage by evening," Vizag Port Chairman M.T. Krishna Babu told The Hindu.

The ship had left Vizag Port last night. The ship has four generators, of which three were functioning normally.

"It was detained only as a precautionary measure," SCI representative for the ship, A.V. Monish Row said.