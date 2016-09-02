Department of Higher Education asks it to submit its report within 10 days

The Department of Higher Education has constituted a three-member committee to enquire into the allegations made against former Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju.

The committee include retired IAS officer C.B.S.Venkataramana, Vice-Chancellor of Rayalaseema University Narsimhulu and former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University C.V. Raghavulu.

The committee has been directed to make an enquiry on the admission of a large number of research scholars under executive quota, ad hoc appointments of contract posts and awarding works under nomination basis.

The committee has also been directed to submit a report within 10 days.

As per the allegations, the former Vice-Chancellor had given orders for admission of about 70 research scholars under the executive quota and a number of them do not qualify as executives, as they were teachers from various colleges.

Many of the professors say as per the UGC norms, a professor is not supposed to have six research scholars at a time, but in AU there are professors with over 40 research scholars.

Refuting the allegations, Prof. Raju said, “There were over 640 part-time vacancies and I saw this as an opportunity to admit scholars under executive quota, as it would earn some revenue for the university.”

On the appointment of contract staff, he said recruitment for both teaching and non-teaching staff had stopped years ago.

The students have increased manifold, due to the starting of many self-financed and integrated courses and it would be difficult to function without having the basic staff strength.

This is the second committee to investigate into the allegations. The earlier committee, headed by former Principal Secretary of Higher Education Ashutosh Mishra, was constituted immediately after the retirement of Prof. Raju in February, this year, and after a detailed enquiry, it is learnt that the committee did not find any major .