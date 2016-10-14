There is no use of raising issues and seeking clarifications from the officials during the general body meeting of the Zilla Praja Parishad as members are not informed of the action taken by the officials, senior MLC Pappala Chalapathi Rao and MLA P. Ramesh Babu said during Thursday’s general body meeting of ZPP.

Reacting to the point raised by them Collector Pravin Kumar instructed the officials to come thoroughly prepared. He told CEO of ZPP R. Jayaprakash Narayan to send minutes of the meeting to the officials and hold a pre-review meeting before a ZPP meeting on the questions from members. All the issues raised by members in the previous meeting should be discussed, he said.

Sadaram camps

Several ZPTCs wanted Sadaram camps to be held at mandal level since the differently abled are finding it difficult to attend the camps being held in King George Hospital in the city. MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana supported them. The Collector informed that funds under SERP were not released for the camps conducted last year. SERP and State Government would be contacted on this issue.

MLA V. Anitha wanted orthopaedic surgeons and anaesthetists appointed in the PHCs along the National Highway in Payakaraopeta constituency to treat accident victims. She also sought a 108 ambulance for Deverapalli.

Paderu MLA Giddi Eswari said in spite of the house to house survey in the Agency area, those suffering even from fever are not surviving. MMR and IMR are also more, she added.

Patch work would be taken up immediately on the roads damaged during the recent spell of heavy rains, the members were told.

Chairperson Lalam Bhavani, who presided over the meeting, wanted people’s representatives and officials to work together to ensure total development of the district. Mr. Pravin Kumar said a thorough discussion on implementation of schemes and programmes would reveal the problems.

