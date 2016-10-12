Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan during a recent visit to Ravula Cheruvu at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam.— Photo: By Arrangement

Plan to develop park at Ravulacheruvu under beautification programme

Keeping the spread of the city and growing population in view and the need for more parks, GVMC now proposes to develop Ravulacheruvu tank at Gajuwaka.

There has been a demand for a long time to preserve the tank in view of the potential for groundwater recharge and safeguard and develop it.

The bund has been strengthened with funds under the 13th Finance Commission and a surplus weir constructed. Though GVMC proposed development with plantation, walking track, benches and lighting with a cost of about Rs.1 crore, it did not take off.

A densely populated residential hub with lot of commercial activity and an erstwhile municipality before being merged with Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation forming GVMC, Gajuwaka does not have a park.

Now the development of around 23 acres of area including the water body is proposed for development under the auspices of A P Urban Greening and Beautification Corporation (APUG&BC). Of the area the water body is spread over more than 19 acres.

Boating, a fountain in the tank with water jets, greenery and landscaping are among the developments proposed besides lining to the bund, it is learnt.

However, the designs and estimates will be prepared by APUG and BC which will be submitted to the government for approval.

The park will have recreational facilities for all age groups from four to seventy areas of age keeping the needs of senior citizens in view, sources said.

Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan said recently people's views on the development of the parks will also be gathered through mygov portal. He said the development of parks will be taken up phase-wise. Besides the Ravulacheruvu tank, GVMC also wants to take up renovation and improvement of park adjacent to the Mudasarlova reservoir.