In line with Navy Day celebrations, the Eastern Naval Command is organising ‘Pratibimb-2016’ at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Port Sports Complex on November 12.

The painting competition is divided into three categories -- sub-juniors (LKG to Class III), juniors (Class IV to Class VII) and seniors (Class VIII and above). The forum is also open to differently-abled children and for them the contest will be held in two categories.

Winners will walk away with prizes and will also be part of the Day at Sea scheduled on November 25. Further details can be had over contacting: 0891-2812103 or 0891-2814205 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. or send email to: encfmu-navy@nic.in.