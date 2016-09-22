A view of the new campus of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University coming up at Sabbavaram in Visakhapatnam.— Photo: K.R. Deepak

: Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University is most likely to shift to its permanent campus in the Education City near Sabbavaram on the road to Chodavaram by middle of October, four years after the foundation stone was laid.

“The CPWD, which is building the campus, has informed us that the buildings would be ready for occupation by October 15 and we will seek a date from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for formal inauguration,” Vice-Chancellor in-charge of DSNLU V. Kesava Rao said on Wednesday.

Separate hostels

The university campus has come up with four buildings to accommodate 11 classrooms, which are adequate for the students; separate buildings for hostels for boys and girls, administrative block; and a guest house with a conference hall.

The campus will have a full-fledged library, moot court, seminar hall, meeting hall and other facilities required.

As of now quarters for faculty and staff are not ready and the essential persons like the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar in-charge, hotel wardens, driver of ambulance, cooks, attenders, etc. will live in the temporary accommodation in the huge conference hall.

“This is important since the students staying in the hostels have to be looked after and they must feel secure.

“After all a national law university of law school is a residential institute and the faculty and staff have to stay in the campus only. Faculty will be commuting till their quarters are ready,” Prof. Kesava Rao said.

The boys and girls hostel buildings have 120 rooms each.

Two students will be accommodated in each room.

Since the strength of boys is more, more than two will be in a room.

A police outpost, private security and CCTV network would be provided to ensure safety of the students and others on the campus.