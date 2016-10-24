The common quota of reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) is benefiting only a few castes while depriving others of their legitimate share. Those who had benefited were developing further without giving a chance to other castes, founder president of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi Manda Krishna Madiga has said.

Addressing the Relli Mahasabha at the Turner’s Choultry here on Sunday, Mr. Manda Krishna called upon members of the Madiga caste and its sub-castes to wage a joint battle for achieving the long-pending demand for categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs). The time was ripe for intensifying the agitation for categorisation of SCs as the Centre was favourable to the demand.

Saying that categorisation would benefit all sub-castes among SCs, he alleged that some vested interests among the SCs were opposing categorisation. There were wide disparities in income among SCs in various States of the country.

Mr. Krishna Madiga vowed to support any sub-caste, if it was subjected to injustice in categorisation. He called upon the Relli leaders to participate in the agitation for categorisation.

Relli Kulala Abhivruddhi Sangam (RAS) leaders said that Relli community members were the most backward among SCs and this was even clarified by the Lokur Commission, Ramachandra Raju Commission and Usha Mehra Commission.

The main demands of the Rellis include allocating at least 5 per cent reservation to Rellis, setting up of a ‘Relli Corporation’, inclusion of Rellis as STs as the Relli language does not have a script and according priority to Rellis in housing and education.