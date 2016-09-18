The aircraft carrier is to be decommissioned by this year-end

The iconic aircraft carrier, INS Viraat , is likely to be brought to the city by early or middle of the next year, Vice-Admiral H.C.S. Bisht, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, said here on Saturday.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the coastal clean-up drive, he said some locations were identified for berthing the majestic aircraft carrier. “INS Viraat is likely to be decommissioned by the end of the year after serving the Indian Navy for 28 years and the Royal British Navy for 27 years. The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to take up work to make it a convention centre, a museum or any other work suitable for the larger interest of the people. It will be primarily run by the A.P. government,” he said.

“Certain things are yet to be decided at the Ministry’s level. The Defence Ministry and the A.P. government are discussing them,” the ENC chief added.

Commissioned in 1987

After decommissioning the ship, de-storing it would take about two to three months as the Navy would remove the machinery useful to it.

The 750-feet majestic aircraft carrier set sail for the last time from Mumbai to Kochi in July this year. Commissioned into the Indian Navy on May 12, 1987, INS Viraat is the oldest functional, floating aircraft carrier in the world and the last ship built by the British serving the Indian Navy.

The carrier was a major attraction at the International Fleet Review held in the city in February this year. The iconic aircraft carrier operated Sea Harrier (White Tigers - fighter air craft), Seaking 42B (Harpoons - Anti Submarine helicopters), Seaking 42C (Commando Carrier helicopters) and Chetak (Angles-SAR helicopter).