This Diwali, being innovative with gifts is the mantra. There is growing trend among people to shun the box of sweets and opt for handmade baked goodies instead. This was evident at the two-day workshop on cakes and desserts organised by Mahavira International Ladies Club in association with Bakersville on Saturday at Hotel Royal Fort which saw an enthusiastic participation from more than 70 women, including several home bakers from the city.

The latest trends and methods in baking were presented by pastry chef Bhagat Singh from Indore. With television shows and celebrity chefs all singing the praises of the joys of baking, home baking has become a big rage in the city. “There are at least six to seven home bakers who are running their enterprises from our club itself. This apart there are many women who prefer to experiment with baking and give their own creations as Diwali gifts. The workshop was organised to get them to know the finer elements of baking in large quantities at home. Also, ready-to-make products come as a boon in occasions like Diwali when we have to make sweet goodies in bulk,” said Sunita Rakhecha, president of Mahavira International Ladies Club.

Glaze icing, chocolate garnishing, texture sheets, marble effect and desserts like cheese and mousse cakes with decorations, pannacota, crème brulee were demonstrated at the workshop by chef Bhagat Singh. “There is a huge interest among home bakers across India to learn the latest skills in baking. We have previously conducted workshops at Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune. Since we are mostly into food décor and ready-to-use products, it is easy for home bakers who are learning the baking skills for the first time to use the products.

Also, these baked desserts and cakes are increasingly being preferred as Diwali gifts as they give a personalised touch,” said Sumit Gangwal, Business Development Manager of Food Décor Shop, a venture of Bakersville.

Their store in the city is at Madhura Nagar.

Other professional city based home bakers like Preeti Kaushik, who has her enterprise called Preetilicious, felt that these workshops serve as an excellent platform to be aware of new ingredients that can be used in baking.

As part of its Diwali activities, the club is planning to organise a pre-Diwali celebration with the members of Priyadarshini Old Age Home on October 27.

The club members will be giving away new clothes, sweets and crackers to the inmates of the old age home on the occasion.