Highest number of drink driving cases in a day

As revellers were busy welcoming the New Year in their own way, the police were seen busy taking into task tipsy drivers till the early hours of Monday.

In total, the police booked 638 drink driving cases, which is said to be the highest so far in one single day.

On Saturday we have booked around 321 cases and this takes the figure to 959 cases in two days, said ACP (Traffic) Kinjarapu Prabhakar.

The police extended the enforcement area from Lankelapalem to Tagarpuvalasa on Sunday night and about 50 teams with about 52 alcometers and body cameras were deployed at all strategic locations.

“We also requisitioned a few additional alcometers from the Eastern Naval Command and the RTA and used the interceptor and road safety vehicles for patrolling. Even drones were used for surveillance,” said Mr. Prabhakar.

There were no recorded accidents.

Sales peak

Total Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) sales touched 10,510 cases and beer sales was recorded 4748 cases in Visakhapatnam district, according to excise officials.

The district topped the chart with a total sales of ₹5.13 crore out of total sales of liquor worth ₹51.6 crore in the State on the eve of New Year. Vijayawada stood second with a sales of ₹4.29 crore.