“Corruption is growing and corrupt people are here too,” said a girl student in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Her remark surprised one and all at the programme organised to launch digital classrooms in government schools here on Thursday.

Students were finding it difficult to pursue Intermediate course after completing SSC and the government should create opportunities, said N. Diana, a Class 9 student from K.N.M. Girls High School. The Chief Minister was all smiles when O. Suresh, an SSC student from Nadupuru ZP High School, who made a project on food and water supply, addressed him as “Chandranna.” On the advantages of digital classroom, Diana said, while on a black board only two-dimension pictures could be drawn, the digital classroom would enable 3D/4D depiction, making understanding of the subject easy. It would also help those who could not study on their own.

During the interaction after the launch of the programme, headmaster of Anandapuram ZP High School said digital content made repetition easy. Students’ interest in the subject would improve, said headmaster of the Pendurti school. Mr. Naidu, who made the students speak, said technology would help counter corruption. The e-office would ensure fast movement of files. He said technology would also help report absenteeism and prevent it among teachers. Ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, and K. Atchannaidu, MPs K. Haribabu and M. Srinivasa Rao, MLCs M.V.V.S. Murthi and P. Chalapathi Rao, and MLAs participated.