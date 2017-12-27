Follow Vizag model, CM tells Collectors

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has suggested that instead of forwarding grievances relating to one department lodged in the other departments, the model of Visakhapatnam initiated by its Collector Pravin Kumar should be followed.

The departments should pass on the pass word and log-in id to the department to which the grievance belonged paving the way for solving them, he said at a video conference with district collectors on Tuesday.

Mr. Pravin Kumar said the 1.73 lakh grievances pending in the district would be redressed in three days. While 60575 grievances involved financial expenditure, 1.13 lakh were non-financial.

Joint Collector G. Srijana and other officials were present.