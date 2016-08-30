Regional Provident Commissioner T. Indira on Monday advised women employees to focus on career development.

Speaking at a meeting conducted at Ukkunagaram on the occasion of Formation Day of Women in Public Sector (WIPS), she said women employees should work hard to scale greater heights.

She advised the employees to inculcate the habit of discipline and keep abreast with the changing technologies to improve their performance.

Ms. Indira appreciated the corporate social activities of WIPS and the encouragement being provided by RINL management.

RINL CMD P. Madhusudan, said modern women were brining laurels to the country by working hard.