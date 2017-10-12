Entrepreneurs add colour to Diwali fete

more-in

Ornately designed candle holders, earthen lamps, diyas paired with fresh homemade chocolates, traditional lamps in assorted patterns and customised sweetmeats packed in transparent jars are some of the items that a few home-based entrepreneurs offer to add lustre to the festival of lights.

Ahead of Diwali, entrepreneurs come up with innovative ideas to glam up the creative corner of the homes and provide an array of tailor-made gifting options to suit the needs of the season.

With many choosing to pick up healthier stuff, My Chocolates Vizag offers a plethora of products for the occasion.

The lengthy menu includes personalised dark barks speckled with pumpkin seeds, slivers of cranberries and a mix of dry fruits.

Order should be placed 48 hours in advance so that the delicious bars of dark, plain and milk chocolates can be prepared and delivered fresh. “Not many want to settle for an unhealthy edible gifts and this trend is leading to increased demand for fresh fruits and pumpkin seeds infused dark chocolates,” observes Sree Bindu, who runs My Chocolates Vizag at Dondaparthi.

These healthy bites are attractively packed in embellished crystal boxes and impressive vintage jars that lend an ethnic touch.

Along with a collection of earthen lamps coated with vibrant colours and glitters, the Chocolate Craft Club gives a range of options to select for the festival. Designer diyas, candle holders with floral designs, reusable cement-based lamps, metal lamps and homemade chocolates top the list.

“With our pocket-friendly gifting options, the handmade diyas as well as chocolates are flying off the shelves in no time. Apart from the standalone outlet in Akkayapalem, these hand-crafted sweet bites and diyas are also available in kiosks at Beach Road near YMCA and Aqua Sports Complex,” says N.B. Devi, proprietor of the club.

Prajwal Vani Welfare Society is all set to exhibit terracotta lamps on Beach Road. “About 1,000 lamps will be designed by specially-abled students of the society and these will be displayed at the makeshift stall on Beach Road from October 13 to 15. Parents will extend support to exhibit the lamps crafted by their children,” says K.V.L. Suchitra, president of Prajwal Vani Welfare Society.