Around 500 delegates of the East Coast Railway Shramik Congress (ECoRSC) attended the 28th National Convention of National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) held in Guwahati .

The convention was inaugurated by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

On the last day, elections were held to NFIR and following office-bearers from ECoRSC were re-elected. K.S. Murty, president of E Co RSC ,as vice-president of NFIR, RC Sahooassistant general secretary, Tammineni Narasinga Rao joint general secretary, and P. Balaramaswamy, TV Mouleswara Rao, NSL Koteswara Rao(working committee members), according to a statement issued by U. Eswara Raoof ECoRSC.