Doctors stage protest against NMC Bill

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has opposed the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha, in its present form.

Representatives of IMA Visakhapatnam branch, Government Doctors Association (GDA), AP Nurses Association (APNA) and Junior Doctors Association staged a protest in front of the office of the KGH Superintendent on Tuesday.

Later, they took out a procession to Andhra Medical College (AMC), where they addressed medical students on the issue and told them how it would affect their future. They submitted a memorandum to AMC principal P.V. Sudhakar, who is also a member of the AP Medical Council, and requested him to express their concerns to the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Dr. Vijay Shekar, immediate past president of IMA Visakhapatnam branch, said they met Amalaparam MP P. Ravindra Babu, who is a medical doctor, when he was in the city on Monday and sought his intervention on the issue. They also met Visakhapatnam MP K. Haribabu.