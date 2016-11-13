Christians demand burial ground

Members of the Christian community taking out a rally in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.— PHOTO: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

A large number of Christians took out a rally to the Collectorate here on Saturday demanding the government allot ground for burials as the existing 200 years old Waltair cemetery was not adequate.

Space at the cemetery was not sufficient in spite of redigging old graves and performing multiple burials, convenor of the rally Oliver Rayi said.

The Visakhapatnam Christian Cemeteries Board organised the rally.

A piece of land in Kommadi area was identified for burial ground but was locked in litigation as a person moved the court.

The board lamented that the State government was acquiring and allotting large areas of land but failed to find an alternative piece of land for another burial ground.