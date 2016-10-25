In view of the bird flu deaths that had affected the Delhi zoo recently, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park has taken a series of precautionary measures to ensure protection of the avian species in the zoo. Avian influenza is a contagious disease of animals caused by viruses that normally infect only birds and less commonly, pigs. These viruses are highly species-specific, but have, on rare occasions, crossed the species barrier to infect humans as well.

The zoo officials are giving training to the animal keepers and staff of the zoo who are involved in the upkeep of the animals and birds.

As part of the precautionary measures, the zoo staff have been alerted to report unusual sickness in birds, keep medicines and disinfectants ready including Tami flu, stocking of slack lime, quick lime, sodium hypochlorite, formalin, sodium phenol, use of disinfectants at the entrance of zoo gates and use of antiviral drug as a prophylactic medication to all the zoo staff.