When tragedy tore R. Uma Maheswari’s life into pieces, she was quick enough to put it back together.

After losing her husband, breadwinner of the family, a few months ago, she was clueless about her future. Though she is a 32-year-old MBA graduate, she could not think of stepping out of her home for a 9-5 job. “I lost my degree and PG certificates in an accident. In addition to this, I have two daughters to take care of, hence cannot afford to stay away from home for long hours,” she narrates.

However, she was able to get over the trauma soon and devise ways to look after her children. “I have always been passionate about crafts. Stitching and pot-painting have been my forte right since my college days. Since it is Diwali season, I began to design diyas and selling them, giving a glittery tweak to the terracotta lamps,” she says.

Financial support

With her friend Nandana providing financial support to the endeavour, Ms. Uma began to design diyas embellished with kundans, stones and glitters under the banner Nandana Group. She has approached sweet shops, supermarkets and apparel showrooms and offered samples to bag orders. “Since it is a seasonal product, the response for my creations has been rewarding. Soon, orders started trickling in. I started catering to bulk orders that came my way, involving a team of homemakers in the neighbourhood,” she says, indicating that over 500 diyas have already been sold out for the last few weeks.

Today, Ms. Uma handles a team of women who are hard-pressed for time. “We are on course to add blouse-designing, pot-painting and a bunch of crafts to the list by February.

Catering to diverse orders will enable us to further expand our presence in the market irrespective of the season,” she says adding that she is keen on engaging homemakers who are in need of financial support and are quick to adapt to newer demands.

I have always been passionate about crafts. Stitching and pot-painting have been my forte right since my college days.

R. Uma Maheswari