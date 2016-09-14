An illuminated stretch of road on the eve of the BRICS summit in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.— Photo: K.R. Deepak

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate the global meet in Visakhapatnam

The stage is set for the city to host the three-day BRICS summit on urbanisation from Wednesday.

Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the summit and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will deliver the key-note address.

A total of 72 international delegates are participating in the summit from Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa while another 259 are coming from various parts of the country.

Together with the participants from Andhra Pradesh, around 450 delegates are expected to participate in the summit.

The delegates will discuss investments, urbanisation, formation of new cities and policies and will explore solutions to the challenges.

The conference will discuss, among other things, separate urban finance system and creation of employment opportunities, inclusive housing and informal economies, climate change, resilient water and sanitation management, new towns and regional planning and urban renaissance: new reform agenda in the plenary sessions over the three days.

With Mayors and Municipal Commissioners and officials related to urban affairs from all over the country attending, challenges in city planning, public health and waste management would also be deliberated upon, said HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao after a review of the arrangements on Tuesday.

The delegates are being given booklets on the opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and tourism potential including that of Visakhapatnam and surrounding areas.

The summit is being hosted by the GVMC with the National Institute of Urban Affairs as knowledge partner.

Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs, Amar Sinha, and Union Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gauba will participate in the inaugural programme.

