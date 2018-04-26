Academy to train MSMEs startups on IPR in city

IP owners will be benefited by commercialising their inventions, says Novel Patent Services MD Atti Hima Bindu.

In what could be a boost to startups, MSMEs and innovators, experts in intellectual property rights will set up Novel IPR Academy in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, marking the World IP Day.

With low awareness level on IP remaining an issue, the academy aims at spreading awareness as part of its education and a collaborative platform.

“We are happy to launch the academy as Visakhapatnam is transforming into a major knowledge hub in the country,” Novel Patent Services Managing Director Atti Hima Bindu told The Hindu.

Ms. Hima Bindu was honoured with ‘Exceptional Women of Excellence’ award by the Women Economic Forum at Hague, Netherlands in connection with International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8 this year.

IPR cells

She said the academy, as part of its education vertical, would benefit a wide range of diversified sectors such as students, career aspirants, startups, private and public sector enterprises.

“Educational institutes will be encouraged to open IPR cells to nurture intellectual capabilities of students and promote the creative thinking at all levels. The IP collaborative platform will offer a virtual unison of three verticals viz. research, industry and investments and also provide IP incubation support that will promote IP through licensing or commercialisation aspect and fuel IP-based startups,” she said. Further, the collaborative platform would help researchers understand the needs of industry and focus on industry-relevant studies.

Collaborative platform

“It will enable IP owners to gain benefit from inventions by either commercialising them or licensing inventions or by supporting them to establish their own firm based on the IP,” she said.

Founder and director of Novel Patent Services, a city-headquartered decade-old firm with clients in various countries, Pattabhi Muralikrishna said diligent and intelligent IP strategy was one of the key aspects for startups as well as for others in a highly competitive world.

“We have decided to inaugurate the academy on World IP Day as it is aimed at celebrating creativity and contributions made by creators and innovators to the development of knowledge societies all over the world,” he said and regretted that many, despite launching of products, were not aware of patenting and trade-marking.