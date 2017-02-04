Women parliament to focus on empowerment

more-in

The three-day National Women Parliament is all set to begin at Amaravati on February 10.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao said about 8,000 participants had already registered online and around 12,000 were expected to attend the event.

According to him, apart from women law makers, mayors and mandal and block level leaders, a large number of students would be attending the three-day meet.

The focus would be on women empowerment and the Amaravati Declaration for women empowerment would be signed at the end of the three-day session, said Mr. Sivaprasad. Talking about women empowerment, he said deveopment of a country was linked to women empowerment.

Holistic development

“The holistic development will take place only when women are empowered and they are given equal status in society and they be given equal opportunity to contribute to the economy of the country,” he said.

Replying to a query on ban on sale of liquor, the Speaker said he was against the sale of liquor, but it had to be decided by the government. But he was quick to clarify that he was saying this as a common man and not as a Speaker or representative of a political party.