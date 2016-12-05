Weaving magic with a fusion of yarns

more-in

When it comes to versatility, nothing works wonders like the indigenous handloom. By infusing embroideries, shibori work and other patterns, it does not take much time for the fabric to turn into a rare piece.

Keeping the traditional content alive, Chennai-based designer Anshuma Damani has come up with a selection of hand-woven products that mainly consist of three ingredients – Chanderi, Maheshwari and Tussar yarns.

Her collection ‘Kalaborate’ is a collaboration of Indian textile art that weaves ethnic threads into a handloom wear.

Checked Maheshwari sari with a hand-block printed floral embellishment and a floral digital print attached blouse, Maheshwari silk sari with oganza pallu, Chanderi silk saris with unusual colour combination, handloom saris with discharge printing, hand-woven kurtas and a range of ready-to-wear ethnic blouses that can be paired with palazzos, long skirts and saris form a part of the collection. Here, the half-and-half sari takes a horizontal format instead of a vertical pattern.

A lot of thought has gone into weaving each sari. What stands out is how traditional block print techniques have been experimented to create intricate patterns.

“The trick lies in how well we blend these techniques keeping their limitations in mind. From granny’s prized possession to a unique finery that a youngster likes to invest in, handloom products have gone through a metamorphosis over the decades. As a designer, there is a need to experiment constantly with these textures and try to bring innovative patterns otherwise the craft will soon become extinct,” says Ms. Damani.

Though the designer expresses concern over demonetisation, she says the City of Destiny has always been an encouraging destination to exhibit her ensembles. Some of her creations are exhibited at Om The Design Studio, located at Nowroji Road. Shoppers can visit the place between 10.30 a.m. and 8.30 p.m. till Tuesday.