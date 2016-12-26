Technical fest by NSRIT

more-in

Nadimpalli Satyanarayana Raju Institute of Technology (NSRIT) organised a technical festival named Tech Nimble on Saturday which evoked an impressive response. Students from various colleges participated in quiz and other contests. Prizes were distributed to winners by T.I.M.E Vizag centre director J.V. Murthy.

Addressing the participants, NSTL associate director and senior scientist B.V. Rao spoke on importance of technical knowledge. Secretary and correspondent N. Prasada Raju asked the students to adopt a smart approach to be successful in their life.