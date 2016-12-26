Visakhapatnam

Technical fest by NSRIT

more-in

Nadimpalli Satyanarayana Raju Institute of Technology (NSRIT) organised a technical festival named Tech Nimble on Saturday which evoked an impressive response. Students from various colleges participated in quiz and other contests. Prizes were distributed to winners by T.I.M.E Vizag centre director J.V. Murthy.

Addressing the participants, NSTL associate director and senior scientist B.V. Rao spoke on importance of technical knowledge. Secretary and correspondent N. Prasada Raju asked the students to adopt a smart approach to be successful in their life.

Post a Comment
More In Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2016 5:37:54 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Technical-fest-by-NSRIT/article16942852.ece

© The Hindu