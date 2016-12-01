TDP should do its bit in war against black money: BJP

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: In tandem with the Modi Government’s war against black money, the TDP Government should take bold decisions and stern steps to root out corruption in the State, BJP State general secretary S. Suresh Reddy has said.

From getting pattadar passbook and ration card to irrigation sector, corruption should be checked, he told reporters here.

People were suffering with adulteration of chilli powder, water, and milk, and the TDP Government should take action to check it and hit the root of corruption, he said.

He cited the example of Telangana Chief Minister’s statement after meeting Mr. Modi that he woud promote cashless transactions in a bid to end corruption.

He, however, did not directly reply to questions on the levels of corruption in the TDP Government, in which the BJP was an alliance partner. He blamed that 60 years of Congress rule had spawned corruption in all field of life.

He admitted that some sections, particularly the poor and those dependent on agriculture in the rural areas and workers and vendors in the urban areas, were facing hardship due to demonetisation.

But there would be a change in the scenario from January 1, because of the bold decision taken by the Centre and it would benefit the nation.

He termed the opposition-sponsored bandh a failure. On the other hand, the results of elections in various States, particularly municipal polls, were in favour of the BJP, he said.

He took exception to TDP MP Siva Prasad’s remarks against Mr. Modi. Recalling that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu supported the move, he demanded that the TDP make it clear whether it was the party stand.

Party city president M. Nagendra and leaders Prakash Reddy and J.D. Naidu were present.