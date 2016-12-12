Sri Prakash students corner the glory

more-in

B. Prem Kumar and Sk. Mavuzulla (both from Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Waltair Uplands branch) bagged the first prize in ‘seniors’ and ‘juniors’ category at The Hindu-Thyrocare Young World painting competition held at the Port Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Over 300 entries were received from 25 schools but many failed to turn up, perhaps, due to the examinations ahead. The event saw maximum participation from the students from various branches of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan (SPV) and Sanskruti Global School (SGS) besides those from a few other schools.

The topics for the ‘seniors’ (Standard VII to Standard IX) were: ‘Save the girl child’, ‘Magic show’ and ‘Weekend at the National Park’ and the topics for ‘juniors’ (Standard IV to Standard VI) were: ‘Post office’, ‘Puppet show’ and ‘Ice cream after school with friends’. A good number of junior students showed their love for ice-cream by choosing it as the topic for their painting.

“It was not just depicting the ice-cream seller and children surrounding him, some of the budding artists even showed the feeling of hurry to grab the ice-creams from the vendor on the faces of the children,” remarked Head of the Department of Fine Arts, Andhra University, B. Maheswara Das, as he judged the entries.

The other prize winners in the ‘seniors’ category are: Shikar Tiwari, SGS (Parawada) and T. Rohit Sai, SPV (Waltair Uplands), who won the second and third prize respectively. The consolation prizes went to: Mohd. Shahnawaz (SGS), P. Harshini (SPV, Uplands), M. Harshavardhan and M. Ambekar (both SPV, Tuni), P. Ramya (SPV, Pendurthy), V. Prasanth (SPV, Tuni) and B. Swetha (SPV, Pendurthy).

In the ‘juniors’ category, the other winners are: A. Neeraj (SGS) and Shubham C (SPV, Pendurthy). The consolation prize winners are: Ananjya Ranjan Mohanty and Nikitha (both SPV, Uplands), S. Sai Sathvik (SPV, Pendurthy), V. Jaya Harshini (SPV, Tuni), SVS Divakar and V. Tanooj (both SGS) and P. Naveen (SPV, Tuni). The competition is sponsored by Thyrocare, while Visakhapatnam Port Trust sponsored the venue and Food-Ex sponsored the snacks.