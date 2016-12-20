Special train to Araku to clear holiday rush

more-in

A special train will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Araku and back, by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) to clear the extra rush of tourists to Araku during the ensuing holiday season.

The special train (no. 08511) will be operated on Dec. 24, 25 and 31 and Jan 1, 2017 in both directions. Train no.08511 Visakhapatnam-Araku passenger special will leave Visakhapatnam on Saturdays (Dec. 24 and 31) and Sundays (Dec. 25 and Jan 1) at 8 a.m. to reach Araku at 11.50 a.m. the same day.

In the return direction, train no. 08512 Araku-Visakhapatnam passenger special will leave Araku on Saturdays (Dec. 24 and 31) and Sundays (Dec 25 and Jan 1) at 12.45 p.m. and will arrive in Visakhapatnam the same day at 4.20 p.m.

These trains have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, S.Kota and Borraguhalu between Visakhapatnam and Araku, according to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager M. Yelvender Yadav.

These trains will have eight general class, two second class cum luggage coaches in their composition.

Train No. 08511 will reach Simhachalam at 8.15 a.m., Kottavalasa at 8.30 a.m., S.Kota at 8.45 a.m. (where it halt for two minutes each) and Borraguhalu at 10.25 a.m., where it would have a five-minute halt.

Train No.08512 would reach Borraguhalu at 1.45 p.m. and leave after a five-minute halt. It would reach S. Kota at 3.23 p.m., Kottavalasa at 3.40 p.m. and Simhachalam at 3.55 p.m. (where it would halt for two-minutes each).