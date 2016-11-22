Smart city plans getting ready

more-in

Proposals include smart schools, 24x7 water supply, cycling tracks

Request for Proposals for various smart city projects for implementation in the area-based development (ABD) approach will be called soon, Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan has said.

The proposals would include smart schools, 24x7 water supply public toilets, cycling tracks, bus stops and footpaths, he told reporters in an interaction here on Monday.

GVMC has selected an area of around 1700 sq km for development as a part of the smart city project.

Stake-holders meeting on development of smart schools in the selected area involving local people, teachers and parents will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per the instructions of the Union Ministry of Urban Development, ‘Complete Streets’ with priority to pedestrians would be taken up in the selected area and foot-paths would be developed to the best standards and a survey was now going on, he said.

The footpaths on the Beach Road were the best and that should be the norm in the ABD too.

For the command and control centre, also proposed as a part of the Smart City Project as a pan city project, an RFP would also be released by the first week of December, he said.

“In the smart city project was concerned we are going in a good direction though a bit slowly. But our intention is to deliver the best to people by taking their views,” Mr. Hari Narayanan said.

The USTDA has completed the first phase of the Smart City Master Plan Framework recommending skill development and transport sector. The team will make a visit again in December.

Apart from ABD under the Smart City Project, importance was being given to all parts of the city developing core infrastructure, he said citing the sanction of a project for non-revenue water project at a cost of Rs.340 crore as a part of the development of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor, funded by Asian Development Bank.

The detailed project report (DPR) is being readied for it.

Also under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) water distribution lines with a Rs.150 crore project to fill gaps was proposed.

DPRs for taking up underground drainage in Gajuwaka and Malkapuram areas at a cost of Rs.500 crore were submitted to Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Finance Corporation.

UGD progress

On the completion of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), there has been progress on the underground drainage (UGD) with permission obtained for crossing the railway track at two places and paying the required amount.

Also the 54 MLD sewage treatment plant is under trial and two horizontal bore-wells are nearing completion.