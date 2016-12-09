Set your sights high, tribal youth told

Minister for Tribal Welfare Ravela Kishorebabu having word with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry South India president Narra Ravi Kumar at the Entrepreneurship Development Programme for tribal youth in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and CII Andhra Pradesh Chairman G.S. Shiv Kumar are seen. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Tribal youth should change their mindset and orient themselves towards entrepreneurship and business providing jobs to others, Minister for Tribal Welfare Ravela Kishorebabu has said.

Addressing the Entrepreneurship Development Programme, IGNITE 2016, organised by Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) here on Thursday, he said most of the tribal youth wanted to become a teacher, police constable and even an outsourced employee for a meagre salary.

Giving examples of those who became successful entrepreneurs by dint of their hard work starting from the bottom of the ladder, Mr. Kishorebabu said the private sector was expanding and Dalit and tribal youth should utilise opportunities in it by turning to industry and business.

The entrepreneurship programme would pick up youth and give them training for 45 days. Entrepreneurs would be allotted APIIC plots and loan and venture capital would be given, the Minister said. After the Telugu Desam led by N. Chandrababu Naidu came to power many GOs were issued providing incentives and subsidies, he said.

Efforts were being made at the State-level Bankers Committee to extend loans and release subsidy after running the industry successfully for two years, the Minister said.

As a part of efforts to promote entrepreneurship, 35 civil engineering graduates were given training at the National Academy of Construction to make them F class contractors paying Rs.1.25 lakh fee for each of them.

The 28 youth training centres in 13 districts were turned into skill development centres. DICCI was working in coordination with CII and State and Central State governments promoting entrepreneurship among Dalit and tribal youth, he said.DICCI South India president Narra Ravi Kumar said with the successful conduct of IGNITE 2013 the organisation evolved a support system. Based on the answers to the questionnaire given at the inaugural, 50 youths would be selected for 15 days of training and after that for one month in the line of activity they had selected.

