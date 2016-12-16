RTC special buses for beach walkers

more-in

Special buses were launched by the APSRTC for the benefit of ‘beach walkers’ from some areas of the city to Ramakrishna Beach.

Collector Pravin Kumar formally flagged of the buses along GVMC Commissioner M. Harinarayanan. The Collector said use of public transport, instead of personal vehicles, to go to beach for a morning walk would help in minimising the pollution at the beach. The Commissioner called upon the public to patronise RTC and contribute to minimising eco pollution. Later, they interacted with morning walkers at the beach. Executive Director of APSRTC (Vizianagaram Zone) A. Ramakrishna, Regional Manager G. Suesh Kumar were among those who were present. The Regional Manager said special buses would be operated from Seethammadhara, Siripuram and MVP Colony to RK Beach. The buses would be available from 5 a.m. and the return services would be available between 7 a.m. and 7.30 a.m.