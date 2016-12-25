R&B engineer trapped, assets worth Rs. 4.08 crore unearthed

ACB officials at the residence of R&B Deputy Executive Engineer Subhas Chandra Patro in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: arranged

VISAKHAPATNAM: Disproportionate assets worth Rs. 4.08 crore were unearthed during the simultaneous raids the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted on the houses of R&B Deputy Executive Engineer Subhas Chandra Patro and his relatives in the three North Andhra districts and Hyderabad on Saturday. The market value of the assets was estimated to be Rs.50 crore.

Mr. Patro had joined as AE in the department three decades ago. He had risen to the post of Deputy Executive Engineer in the Electrical Sub Division, comprising the three North Andhra districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakualm.

This is the third major case booked by the ACB under the new Director-General, R.P. Thakur, in the last 10 days.

The ACB arrested Uppada Swarajya Lakshmi, DMHO, Kurnool, and Katam Lakshman Bhaskar, Additional Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, and unearthed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Based on concrete information, the ACB teams raided the residences of Mr. Patro in Dayalnagar here, his parents in Vizianagaram, his in-laws in Srikakulam, and his daughter in Hyderabad.

List of assets

The ACB seized documents pertaining to 13 plots (measuring between 200 and 300 sq yards) in various places in Visakhapatnam — one house at Visalakshi Nagar, one flat (1,495 sft) at Venkojipalem, one commercial complex (three-storeyed building) at Madhurawada — two house sites in Vizianagaram district, 608 gm gold ornaments, 850 gm silver ornament, Rs.1 lakh, bank balances of Rs.29 lakh, fixed deposits of Rs.10 lakh, deposits in chits to the tune of Rs.19 lakh, LIC policies of Rs.6 lakh, one four-wheeler, and one two-wheeler, all worth Rs.4.08 crore as per the document value. The Andhra Bank locker in Visakhapatnam was yet to be opened.

Mr. Thakur said as Mr. Patro was the head of the three districts, he used to demand huge kickbacks from contractors for allotment of work and also collect bribe from his staff members for transfers and promotions.

The accused had worked in the AP Medical Service & Infrastructure Development Corporation on deputation for seven years.

He would be arrested and produced before court once the investigation was completed, he said.