Prayers, exchange of gifts mark Xmas

Devotees offering prayers to Infant Jesus at St. Anthony's Church near Jagadamba junction on the occasion of Christmas in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

more-in

Churches in the city were tastefully decorated on the occasion of Christmas and members of the Christian community participated in the singing of carols to herald the birth of Jesus Christ.

The festivities which began on Saturday night continued till the early hours of Sunday. Churches were decorated with colour papers, serial lamps and a star. The nativity scene was put up at the churches and devotees offered prayers to the idol of Infant Jesus.

The devout lit candles and placed flowers on the idols.

Later during the day, the Christian brethren exchanged pleasantries and gifts with their near and dear ones at their homes. They also distributed the Christmas cake as also traditional home made foods to their friends from other communities.

Bakeries did brisk business with people ordering different varieties of cakes. Christians hung stars from the roof of their homes and Christmas trees and pictures decorated the entrance of their homes.

The essence of Christmas lies in sharing our joy with others especially with those who are poor. Clothes, gifts and cakes are distributed to the poor through churches. Youth distributed blankets, bed sheets and cakes to those living on pavements in the city.

With Gen X having hardly anytime for sending greeting cards, the practice has drastically come down and has been replaced with e-card, mails and SMS s.

“Christmas is incomplete without carols for me. The celebrations start on the day preceding Christmas and go on till around midnight. The stars shining bright in the night sky is a sight to behold and the cool wintry breeze adds to the joy,” says a devout Christian.

“Then there is the exchange of presents between grandparents and their grandchildren on Christmas Day. It’s not about how expensive the gifts are but the joy of giving and receiving and the promotion of bonding between them which is important,” she feels.

Little boys dressed as Santa Claus and girls dressed as angels were seen having a gala time at the St. Anthony’s Church near Jagadamba junction.

Parents clicked pictures of their children on their mobile phones.

The Trinity Lutheran Church opposite Jagadamba junction, Infant Jesus Church at Seethammadhara, the St. Peter’s Church at Gnanapuram as also other churches in the city witnessed a steady stream of devotees.

Students of the Cygnus School of Management celebrated Christmas at their college on Sankar Matham Road here on Sunday.

A star, Christmas tree, students dressed as Santa Claus and angels, prayers and carols and staging of a play on the birth of Jesus Christ were the highlights, according to a statment issued by the college.

NKCA Christ Church head Bishop Rev MA Paul gave the Christmas message. Later a cake was cut and candles lit to mark the occasion.

College chairman HV Satya Ram and director DVS Kishore spoke.