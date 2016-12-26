North Bihar people hold convention

more-in

People belonging to North Bihar held a convention at Nehru Park, Ukkunagaram, on Sunday.

Over 15,000 attended the meeting conducted by Mithila Sanskritik Parishad. Tributes were paid to famous poet Vidyapati. They also chanted ‘Jai Jai Bharavi Asur Bahraini.’ Panchayati Raj Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and MLA Palla Srinivas Rao attended. They spoke on the Mithila culture and the need to uphold it.

Mithila Sankritik Parishad president Baikunth Jha welcomed the gathering and gave details of social service rendered by them.

Secretary K.K. Jha proposed a vote of thanks. Vice-president P.N. Chaudary, treasurer R.D. Mandal and others spoke.

Prizes were distributed to winners in various competitions by patron of society Y.K. Chaudhary and RINL Executive Director (Personnel & Administration) R.P. Srivastav.