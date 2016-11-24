Nine AU student-artists selected for Kochi Biennale

more-in

They are busy with the preparations to take part in the unique event

Even as noted artists from across the world gear up for the Kochi–Muziris Biennale (KMB), one of the most significant art events in the country, an elated team of young artists from Andhra Pradesh are busy with the preparations to take part in the second edition of the Students’ Biennale, an initiative of the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

Nine students from AU Department of Fine Arts have been selected to present their works at the Students’ Biennale this year. The 2016 Students’ Biennale will open on December 13 and is curated by 15 handpicked young curators, who will work along with an advisory committee of leading artists, curators and art educators.

“This is unique arts event that brings students’ works from across the country together under one roof. These students will come to Kochi for the Biennale and create site-specific interventions with their material residue from the workshop held in Vizag earlier to initiate dialogue in different space and history,” curator Noman Ammouri told The Hindu. Earlier, he had conducted a first-of-its-kind site-specific workshop in collaboration with Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan in the city and selected the students based on their creative skills.

The students, who have been selected for the Students’ Biennale, are Rajasekhar Tippana, Prathyusha Naralasetti, M. Rambabu, M. Vasavai, B. Maruthi Manohar, Peddinti Sri Kavya, Krupavaram Konda, K. Srinivasa Rao and Rama Devi.

In the second edition of Students’ Biennale, around 50 institutions are participating during which student - artists selected by the curators from colleges across the country will showcase their talents before some of the most eminent artists of the world.

“The Kochi Muziris Biennale 2016 is a survey of the diversity of styles and pedagogic traditions current in India’s art education system,” said Noman.

Rajasekar Tippana (MFA final year) and Pratyusha Rao (BFA final year) from the Andhra University Department of Fine Arts, will be recreating the artistic reflection of one of the oldest and biggest markets of the region - Poorna Market - with its socio-cultural dynamics at the Students’ Biennale.

“This is a great learning ground and we are excited to be a part of the biggest art event of the country,” they added. The team of M. Vasavai and M. Rambabu depicted their artistic impression of the fishing colony, Jalaripeta, through a site-specific installation with the scrap items they found during their site visit. “We will be taking these materials for the Students’ Biennale,” they added.

The Students’ Biennale project is designed and executed in collaboration with FICA (www.ficart.org) and FIAE (www.fiae.in).