Navy band enthrals Vizagites

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Navy Symphonic Band Concert with its team of 36 skilled musician-sailors left the audience spellbound at Samudrika Auditorium on Saturday.

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao attended the function organised by the Eastern Naval Command as the chief guest. The hour-long performance conducted as part of Navy Day celebrations included martial music and popular patriotic songs in addition to medley of other flavours and popular evergreen of Hindi, Telugu and English films.

Other genres covered during the performance included Carnatic fusion and soul stirring patriotic song 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' in keeping with the present global scenario.

The ENC band was commissioned as the Naval Band of INS Circars in the early 50s with 26 men. The band has emerged as a 50-piece symphonic band today with a vision to develop further.

Apart from enthralling the audience at Visakhapatnam and in all the major cities of the country, the band has also enchanted audience overseas with its performances.