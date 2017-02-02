Nasscom Warehouse start-up makes a mark

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) Warehouse in the city, set up last year under the 10,000 start-up programme, has received a shot in the arm with one of the start-ups launching the beta version of the website to facilitate hassle-free medical services.

The Corporate World, the first to receive crowd funding in this part, is set for commercial launch of the product in the first week of April as per the original schedule.

The product name is Medic (Medical Emergency Diagnostics Information Centre).

The website, www.medicandhra.com, is now undergoing alpha and data security tests.

“As per the project plan, we have launched our product – beta version of the website as a prelude to launching our pilot project in West Godavari. Later, we will replicate it in other parts,” Ramkumar Varma, managing director and CEO of Medic, told The Hindu on Thursday.

“This is a major milestone for us,” said Nasscom Warehouse project manager for AP and Telangana Vijay Bawra.

Nasscom, which selected five start-ups under phase I, is now in the process of taking up its next phase shortly.

The beta version can be accessed in Telugu language. The product is ready for patients to book appointments online for doctor, diagnostic, and medical shop services in the rural areas, and will be available for a limited population. This will be released to all by March.

Mobile App

The mobile App services for doctors, diagnostic services, and medical shop services would be ready by February 30, Mr. Varma said.

“We have signed an agreement with an MBA college run by the Swarnandhra Group at Narsapuram in West Godavari district to become brand ambassador for taking up the project to the rural areas from February 16,” he said.

For going live in April, the start-up is adding additional features such as hospital information, including number of beds, specialisation and emergency services, and details of insurance providers who have tie-up with them.

Blood bank info

Information on blood banks will help people connect with blood banks directly and also check if there are blood donors who can help. This is a unique feature. Ambulance service will also be arranged 24x7 as an add-on feature.