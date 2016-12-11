Musical tribute to Balamurali today

more-in

The Visakha Music and Dance Academy and music fraternity of the city are organising a musical tribute, Murali Smaraka Madhuri, to Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna at Kalabharati auditorium here on Sunday evening.

Noted musicians Dwaram Durga Prasada Rao, K. Saraswathi Vidyadrhi, Pantula Rama, Manda Sudharani, Mandapaka Sarada and Mula Sridevi will sing Balamurali’s compositions, secretary of VMDA G.R.K. Prasad (Rambabu) said in a press release.

The programme starts with screening of a video of Pappu Venugopala Rao’s interview with Balamurali followed by a musical presentation by students of Hamsa Academy. H. Ramacharan and Ramya Kiranmai on the violin and D. Dharma Rao, G. Venkta Rao, V. Jayadeep Sarma and Velicheti Sai Sikhar on the mridingam will accompany the artiste.

Incidentally Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna inaugurated the Kalabharati School of Music and Dance in 1995 and at present it is having a strength of 260 students in vocal, dance, violin and mridingam branches. VMDA honoured Balamurali with a Swarna Keeritam the same year and conferred its national eminence award, Nada Vidya Bharati in 2002.