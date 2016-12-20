Malaysian firm evinces interest

more-in

Representatives of a Malaysian company on Monday visited the proposed Metro Rail corridors in the city.

The visit follows the State government’s decision to take up the Metro Rail project in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs.13,000 crore in public private partnership (PPP) mode.

Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director N. Ramakrishna Reddy, who is in charge of Vizag Metro, and Executive Engineer K.V.N. Ravi took them on a visit of the proposed corridors that run through several arterial roads of the city and from Gajuwaka. Mr. Reddy apprised the team of the details of the Metro project at a city hotel.

The four-member team comprises technical, financial and legal experts and one on the operation of trains.