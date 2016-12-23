MP promises to take up issue of air cargo facility

more-in

MP and State BJP president K. Haribabu has promised to take up the need for early introduction of air cargo facility from Visakhapatnam International Airport.

During a visit to Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) at Atchutapuram along with Vizag North MLA N. Vishnu Kumar Raju and BJP rural district president Thota Vijayalakshmi, the Brandix management brought to his notice certain issues faced by them.

The MP assured full support in addressing them, the major one being partial de-notification of the park to encourage domestic investment. Mr. Haribabu said more investments would generate new jobs, according to a press note issued by the Brandix.

He laid emphasis on anaemia being one of the major health issues facing women today and wanted the women workforce at Brandix into a robust and healthy workforce. He suggested them to adopt a nutritious practice of including jaggery and carrot juice in their daily diet. Mr. Haribabu recommended Brandix to introduce the same in the employee canteen which was immediately implemented. The MP later launched distribution of carrot juice and jaggery facility. BIAC COO Ragupathy and Brandix India partner Dorai Swamy were present.