Law varsity team wins debate contest

The team comprising Ashutosh Shukla and Swastik Verma from Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University won the Great Britain Debate competition for 2016. The runners up slot was taken by Chaarvi Golechha and Anamika Pal of Gayatri Vidya Parishad. The debate competition was held at GITAM University and 26 teams from participated in it.

Addressing participants, British Deputy High Commissioner at Hyderabad Andrew Mc Allister, said the competition was open to Delhi, Indore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Jaipur.

Winners of the Great Britain Debate were given a Kindle, British Council Library membership and HeySuccess premium membership.

The Great Britain Debate is organised by the British High Commission in partnership with the Chevening scholarships in India.

Mr. Andrew said Chevening is the British Government’s flagship global scholarship and fellowship programme, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organisations. The UK in India hosts the largest Chevening country programme in the world and funds about 130 fully funded scholarships.