Last date extended for entries for The Hindu Young World painting contest

As the online registration for The Hindu Young World painting competition’s preliminary round is closed those who could not submit it in time still have the opportunity to take part in the competition by submitting their paintings to the Circulation Department at The Hindu office, TPT colony, Seetmmadhara here till Monday.

The topic of the painting must be one among the list announced earlier.

Name of the student, his or her class and school, residential address, mobile number and email ID (personal and school) must be mentioned on the backside of the painting and without this information the entry will not be accepted. The entry must be certified by Principal or art teacher of the student as an original work of the student.

The competition is being held in two categories, senior for the pupils studying in VII to XI standards and junior, for those in the IV to VI standards. The final will be held on December 11 for those selected from the preliminary round.

The selected students will be intimated individually through email or through the school and they should come to the venue (with the intimation letter) at their own cost on the specified date to participate in the finals. Topics for the finals will be given at the venue.

Prizes will be distributed to the winners the same afternoon at the venue. All finalists will be given certificates.

List of topics for the preliminary round are:

Juniors: Night at the local festival, shopping with family, boating on the lake, vacation at my ancestral/grandparents home, scene at the market, your favourite holiday destination, a day in the park, water sports, family picture and Swachh Bharat.

Seniors: Family holiday to the mountains, bird watching, earth: 20 years from now, fishermen/women at the wharf, role-reserva: animals and humans; fighting terrorism, world without boundaries, sunken treasure, what I’ll do/change for new year and a world run by robots.

Sponsor

Presenting sponsor of the competition is Thyrocare.

Entries can be submitted during office hours between 10 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. at The Hindu office, Seetammadhara.

For further details contact The Hindu office in Vizag on 0891 2536159 or Ms. A.V. Rama on mobile 9849498771.