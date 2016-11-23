Interactive session on child rights

A young participant lighting a lamp along with ZP Chairperson Lalam Bhavani, project director of Women and Child Welfare Department Chinmayi Devi and member of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights S. Balaraju at the awareness programme on child rights in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

While K. Jahnavi, Class IV student, highlighted the issues concerning child rights, G. Kishore, another student from Madhurawada shared how he conquered his worst fears.

The interface session, conducted jointly by Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Women and Child Welfare Department, was held as part of the week-long International Children’s Day celebrations.

The session combined with awareness programme on child rights provided a new ground to participants to share their experiences and seek guidance from various sections.

The forum brought about a dozen NGOs and over 130 children from various schools together.

Differently-abled students and those who have gone through an emotional trauma felt that the platform gave them a chance to understand child rights and various enactments better.

ZP chairperson Lalam Bhavani, who was chief guest at the meeting, said collective effort counts in providing holistic education to children.