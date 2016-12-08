Entrepreneurship development programme for jobless Girijan youth

more-in

Around 250 Girijan youths from across the State are participating in the entrepreneurship development programme (EDP) being organised by the Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) here on Thursday to create awareness among them on launching a business or industrial enterprise.

“DICCI believes in encouraging the unemployed youth towards self employment where there is scope for more employment generation,” president of AP chapter of DICCI M. Madhusudhana Rao said.

Sponsored by the TRICOR of Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh and CII being affirmative partner, the EDP is divided into three phases.

First phase

The first phase is the one-day awareness programme. The 15-day second phase is for those picked up during this awareness programme basing on their entrepreneurial abilities and to be trained in identification of business/industry, registration procedures, market study, taxation, accounting and understanding various incentives being offered by the government. By the end of this 15-day programme, the entrepreneur will have a fair idea on the project they are going to take up, he said.

The third phase will be rather a rigorous training with visits to the related industries, meeting stalwarts of the industry, understanding the specialised requirements and license for the units, preparation of project report and convincing the bankers. “DICCI arranges all these activities and handholds in every step and sees to it that the unit is launched successfully”, he said.

Minister for Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Ravela Kishore Babu will inaugurate the EDP.