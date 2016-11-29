ENC undertakes hydrographic survey in Tanzania

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: INS Darshak, a hydrographic survey ship of Eastern Naval Command based at Visakhapatnam has successfully completed the hydrographic survey of Tanga Port in Tanzania.

The ship was in Tanzania for over one month and after the survey the preliminary navigational chart of Tanga harbour was ceremoniously handed over to the Government of Tanzania at a ceremony attended by senior officials of Tanzania.

“This survey is particularly important to Tanzania in light of an oil pipe line from Uganda being laid at the Tanga port and its future expansion plans. The existing navigational charts of approaches to Tanga port are based on primitive survey and a fresh survey was considered inescapable”, according to an ENC press release here on Tuesday.

This survey was undertaken under the Memorandum of Understanding signed for foreign cooperation in the field of hydrography between Tanzania and India.

INS Darshak’s state-of-art equipment and techniques like bathymetric data collection, sound velocity analysis, multi-beam and single beam echo sounder, total stations and aerial reconnaissance by helicopter towards completion of the assigned task have been utilised in the survey. Tanzanian and Indian Naval personnel completed the task and the Tanzanian naval personnel were also trained in conducting the survey.

The Indian naval ship has done eight surveys in foreign countries and is now on its way to Mauritius for taking up a hydrographic survery there.